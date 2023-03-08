Artspace111 Announces $10K Prize for Texas Juried Exhibition

Artspace111, a commercial gallery in Fort Worth, has announced an open call for its 10th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition, featuring a top prize of $10,000.

While in past years the exhibition has been juried by a solo juror, this year selected artists will be determined by a three-person panel. The jurors are Vicki Meek, a Dallas-based artist, independent curator, writer, and Art League Houston’s 2021 Texas Artist of the Year; Clare Milliken, Assistant Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; and Luis Puron, Executive Director of the Rockport Center for the Arts. The panel will select artists to be showcased in the juried exhibition, name a winner of the top prize, and award additional cash prizes totaling $5,000.

Last year’s juror Daisha Board named Kaima Akarue’s Should I put my hands in my pocket? best in show, winning a $2,000 prize. Seven other works won media-specific prizes and honorable mentions, totaling $3,000 in awards.

The open call is for artists 18 years and older residing in the state of Texas. All work must be original and produced within the last two years. Additionally, all works must be for sale. The gallery will split the proceeds from sales 50/50 with the artist. While the call is for both 2D and 3D work, there are restrictions on media and size.

2D Eligibility

– Contemporary original 2D work in any media including painting, prints, drawings, photography and digital images.

– 2D work should not exceed a framed size of 48 inches wide or 96 inches high. This size limit must include the entire work and include the dimensions of the frame.

3D Eligibility

– Contemporary original 3D work in any media. Please indicate Indoor or Outdoor.

– 3D work intended to hang on a wall cannot exceed 48 inches wide. Free standing indoor work cannot exceed 6 feet in any dimension. Free standing outdoor work must come with proper base for installation.

The deadline to submit work is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Artists will be notified by May 30 and the exhibition will run from June 24 to August 26, 2023. For more information and to submit your work for consideration, visit the Artspace111 website.