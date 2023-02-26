Art Dirt: A Conversation with Vicki Meek

by Glasstire February 26, 2023
Artist Vicki Meek is Art League Houston's 2021 Artist of the year

Artist Vicki Meek. Photo: Nan Coulter

Leslie Moody Castro talks with Dallas artist Vicki Meek about her Nasher Sculpture Center fellowship, for which she and a group of artists are researching, documenting, and interpreting the history of the Tenth Street Historic District Freedman’s Town in Oak Cliff.

“I wanted to be able to have a group of artists tap into this community, which is currently under siege in Dallas. We don’t know whether or not it is going to survive.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Nasher Sculpture Center Awards New Fellowship to Vicki Meek
Glasstire: Learn About Art League Houston’s Texas Artist of the Year, Vicki Meek
Glasstire: Nasher Public Presents Artist Vicki Meek’s “Stony the Road We Trod”
Glasstire: Vicki Meek Has Time to Make More Art!
Glasstire: Art League Houston Honors Vicki Meek as Artist of the Year; Dr. Alvia Wardlaw Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

