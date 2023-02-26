Art Dirt: A Conversation with Vicki Meek

Leslie Moody Castro talks with Dallas artist Vicki Meek about her Nasher Sculpture Center fellowship, for which she and a group of artists are researching, documenting, and interpreting the history of the Tenth Street Historic District Freedman’s Town in Oak Cliff.

“I wanted to be able to have a group of artists tap into this community, which is currently under siege in Dallas. We don’t know whether or not it is going to survive.”

