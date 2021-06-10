Women & Their Work Reopens New Building With Group Exhibition

Women & Their Work, the long-running Austin gallery dedicated showcasing work by women artists, will reopen July 10 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, as well as its relocation to a new home at 1311 E. César Chavez Street. The first exhibition in the new space opens July 24. The group exhibition, titled We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want., is curated by Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek. Meek was recently recognized as ‘Texas Artist of the Year’ by Art League Houston and is now represented by Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas.

The opening exhibition of W&TW’s new space will feature works from artists Nida Bangash, Lauren Cross, Rehab El Sadek, Angela Faz, Pallavi Govindnathan, Lahib Jaddo, Pat Johnson, Lovie Olivia, & Naomi Wanjiku Gakunga.

In her statement about the exhibition, Meek talks about how feminism impacts the selected artists. “I invited artists whose artwork and lives intrigue me and who all take an unapologetic view of their world, to come together in a collective conversation around issues of feminism and humanism. Each of them speaks their truth about belonging or not belonging, about sisterhood, about othering, about justice or injustice, and about the amplification of their voices in all of these topics.”

The 42-year archive of the gallery’s history, totaling more than 80 boxes of artist files, letters, contracts, media storage platforms and more, was recently acquired by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. One highlight of the collection is a letter from Georgia O’Keefe written to Rita Starpattern, a co-founder of Women & Their Work.

To learn more about the storied beginnings of W&TW from women who were there, please go here. We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want will be on view through September 21. For more on the exhibition, please go here.