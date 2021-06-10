Women & Their Work Reopens New Building With Group Exhibition

by Christopher Blay June 10, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Women and their Work

Women & Their Work, Austin, TX.

Women & Their Work, the long-running Austin gallery dedicated showcasing work by women artists, will reopen July 10 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, as well as its relocation to a new home at 1311 E. César Chavez Street. The first exhibition in the new space opens July 24. The group exhibition, titled We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want., is curated by Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek. Meek was recently recognized as ‘Texas Artist of the Year’ by Art League Houston and is now represented by Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas.

The opening exhibition of W&TW’s new space will feature works from artists Nida Bangash, Lauren Cross, Rehab El Sadek, Angela Faz, Pallavi Govindnathan, Lahib Jaddo, Pat Johnson, Lovie Olivia, & Naomi Wanjiku Gakunga.

We knowIn her statement about the exhibition, Meek talks about how feminism impacts the selected artists. “I invited artists whose artwork and lives intrigue me and who all take an unapologetic view of their world, to come together in a collective conversation around issues of feminism and humanism. Each of them speaks their truth about belonging or not belonging, about sisterhood, about othering, about justice or injustice, and about the amplification of their voices in all of these topics.”

The 42-year archive of the gallery’s history, totaling more than 80 boxes of artist files, letters, contracts, media storage platforms and more, was recently acquired by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. One highlight of the collection is a letter from Georgia O’Keefe written to Rita Starpattern, a co-founder of Women & Their Work.

To learn more about the storied beginnings of W&TW from women who were there, please go here. We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want will be on view through September 21. For more on the exhibition, please go here.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Nasher Public Presents Artist Vicki Meek’s “Stony the...

January 6, 2021

Texas Vignette Artist Grant Winners Announced

February 26, 2021

Meet The Fall 2020 Artpace San Antonio Residents...

September 29, 2020

Art League Houston Honors Vicki Meek as Artist...

May 14, 2021

Houston DJ Re-Launches Club with Art/Film/Music Combo

January 18, 2014

Spring Preview 2021

January 7, 2021

The History House: A Conversation With Nida Bangash

February 1, 2020

Vicki Meek Has Time to Make More Art!

March 3, 2016

City of Austin Announces First Artist-in-Residence

April 23, 2017

Top Five: January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: