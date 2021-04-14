In Pictures and Words: The Early Days of Women & Their Work

The history of the Austin non-profit gallery Women & Their Work has been front and center lately. First the gallery purchased a permanent home last July at 1311 E. César Chavez Street after 25 years at its previous Lavaca Street location. Then last February, the 42-year archive of the gallery’s history, totaling more than 80 boxes of artist files, letters, contracts, media storage platforms and more, was acquired by the Smithsonian Institute.

Concurrently, and unbeknownst to the participants, three friends that were there from the early days of W&TW — Carol Ivey, Melissa Miller, and Claudia Reese — began documenting their art life in Austin. I spoke to Ivey for an Artist on Artist podcast interview (which will be published later this week). Excerpts from the artists’ recollections sent to Glasstire appear below, along with photographs that shed some light on the beginnings of the W&TW.