Artist On Artist: Carol Ivey

Christopher Blay and guest Carol Ivey talk about the role the artist’s studio plays in her work, her early years as a painter in Austin with Women & Their Work, Farrah Fawcett, and how she made the leap from abstraction to still-life painting.

“I moved to Seattle! And the thing about Seattle is that it is the emerald city, in an evergreen state. And so you can’t be there and not focus on plant life.”

