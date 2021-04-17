Artist On Artist: Carol Ivey

by Christopher Blay April 17, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Carol Ivey-Star Constellation

Carol Ivey “Star Constellation”
4 watercolors, each piece 5.5 x 7.5 inches.

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

Christopher Blay and guest Carol Ivey talk about the role the artist’s studio plays in her work, her early years as a painter in Austin with Women & Their Work, Farrah Fawcett, and how she made the leap from abstraction to still-life painting.

“I moved to Seattle! And the thing about Seattle is that it is the emerald city, in an evergreen state. And so you can’t be there and not focus on plant life.”

Carol Ivey in her art studio 1977

Carol Ivey in her art studio 1977. Photo Credit: Alan Pogue

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

For more recent coverage of Women & Their Work, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Artist On Artist: Deborah Roberts

April 4, 2021

In Pictures and Words: The Early Days of...

April 14, 2021

Red Dot Art Spree at Women & Their...

August 8, 2019

Refired Pow! Nancy Lamb at ArtSpace111

October 11, 2019

John Hartley at Artspace 111

October 20, 2017

Top Five: April 11, 2019

April 11, 2019

Micky Hoogendijk at Women & Their Work

September 1, 2017

Still Life in Fort Worth: Artspace111 and William...

March 14, 2017

Artist On Artist: Ciara Elle Bryant

January 7, 2021

Top Five: October 31, 2019 – The Best...

October 31, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: