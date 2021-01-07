Artist On Artist: Ciara Elle Bryant

by Christopher Blay January 7, 2021
Ciara Bryant Server 3.0.

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week Christopher Blay’s conversation with Dallas-based artist Ciara Elle Bryant touches on her navigation through graduate school as a Black woman, her mentors and influences, as well as creating opportunities for Black artists.  

“There are things that are happening in Dallas that Black artists will never know about, because there wasn’t a Black person in the room to share the information with a Black artist.” 

