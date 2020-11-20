Artist On Artist: Jonathan Morris

Christopher Blay hosts Jonathan Morris, a Fort Worth Entrepreneur and community leader. They talk about the marriage of art and commerce, and how Morris’ Hotel Dryce You Are Here Art Grant could help build an inclusive community in Fort Worth.

“I think it’s important that we tell a full, more complete story of who we are as a city, and doing that through art and the lens and perspectives of Black and Brown artists is a really special way to tell people about the city that I love. This art grant is my way of tackling and acknowledging what those opportunities can look like, and I don’t want to be the last person to do so.”

Morris, who owns the Fort Worth Barber Shop and is building the boutique-style, 21-room Hotel Dryce (in a former Dry Ice warehouse), is also an art patron and community leader. The Morehouse College graduate serves on the board of directors of the Fort Worth Cultural District Alliance, as well as the Presbyterian Night Shelter’s board. He is also on the board of directors at Fort Worth’s Art Tooth, where he has established the Hotel Dryce You Are Here Art Grant, which will award five BIPOC artists $4,000 each to create art for the hotel.

To apply for the Hotel Dryce You Are Here Grant, please go here. The deadline is Monday, November 30.

