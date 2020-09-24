$5,000 CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize For Black Artists Living or Working in Dallas Announced

The Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) and the law firm Maddrey PLLC have announced the new $5,000 CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize, for Black artists living or working in Dallas. The prize is geared toward giving measurable support to historically underserved and underrepresented groups in Dallas. According to the group, the scope of the prize this year comes in response to the global movement addressing racial inequalities, and will expand in the future.

“We are in a time where cultural communities around the globe are taking a much-needed look at the diversity of their programs,” states CADD’s Co-President Erin Cluley. “As gallerists and business owners, we have the power to make impactful decisions. We are proud to be partnering with Maddrey PLLC to create this opportunity for Black artists working in Dallas.”

Founder and Managing Member of Maddrey PLLC, Thomas Maddrey, adds, “This moment and this movement are critical in examining how our institutions are set up to support diversity and equity, or how they are not. We are honored to be part of this new initiative along with CADD, an organization we have long held in high esteem for their work in the arts community.”

The 2020 Prize will be juried by The Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art, Vivian Crockett, and Lise Ragbir, Director of the Art Galleries at Black Studies (AGBS) at the University of Texas at Austin. The $5,000 cash award also comes with a solo exhibition from the artist in 2021. Additionally, the prize-winner will receive a Legal Mentorship Package from Maddrey PLLC worth more than $4,500.