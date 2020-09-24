$5,000 CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize For Black Artists Living or Working in Dallas Announced

The Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) and the law firm Maddrey PLLC have announced the new $5,000 CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize, for Black artists living or working in Dallas. The prize is geared toward giving measurable support to historically underserved and underrepresented groups in Dallas. According to the group, the scope of the prize this year comes in response to the global movement addressing racial inequalities, and will expand in the future.
“We are in a time where cultural communities around the globe are taking a much-needed look at the diversity of their programs,” states CADD’s Co-President Erin Cluley. “As gallerists and business owners, we have the power to make impactful decisions. We are proud to be partnering with Maddrey PLLC to create this opportunity for Black artists working in Dallas.”
Founder and Managing Member of Maddrey PLLC, Thomas Maddrey, adds, “This moment and this movement are critical in examining how our institutions are set up to support diversity and equity, or how they are not. We are honored to be part of this new initiative along with CADD, an organization we have long held in high esteem for their work in the arts community.”
The 2020 Prize will be juried by The Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art, Vivian Crockett, and Lise Ragbir, Director of the Art Galleries at Black Studies (AGBS) at the University of Texas at Austin. The $5,000 cash award also comes with a solo exhibition from the artist in 2021. Additionally, the prize-winner will receive a Legal Mentorship Package from Maddrey PLLC worth more than $4,500.
Artists can visit www.caddallas.org/prize for complete details on applying. Application deadline for the CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize is Friday, October 30, 2020. To apply, please go here. There is no fee to apply.
For more information on the jurors and the prize, please visit the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas website here.
****
Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) is a non-profit membership organization of galleries formed in 2007 for the purpose of promoting the advancement of contemporary art on all levels. Today, each of CADD’s twelve member galleries function as an important component of the Dallas art community, providing the means by which artists reach their public and collectors gain access to works of art. Through year-round social and fundraising events, CADD aims to develop resources that support visual artists in our community.
Maddrey PLLC is a boutique art law firm with a specific focus on intellectual property law and the business and law of art. Our focus is creatives and creators, and the world in which they work. With a career prior to law in the arts and as an artist, founder Thomas Maddrey brings the experience from both sides of the table. Maddrey PLLC is focused on making sure you can do what you do best: Create.
The 2020 CADD x Maddrey Artist Prize is made possible through the generous support of Maddrey PLLC, Diane Boddy, Joanne Cassullo, John Dirba and Brian Morrison, Mike Matthews, Travis Vandergriff and Rodrigo Zepeda, and additional anonymous donors.