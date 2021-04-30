Artist On Artist: Raul Rodriguez

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

Christopher Blay’s guest is Raul Rodriguez, artist and founder of Deep Red Press. They talk about Rodriguez’s work with his Texas art publication, his documentary photography, and how personal it gets when he photographs in his old Northside Fort Worth neighborhood.

“I don’t know if it’s some kind of weird time warp or something, but I feel like I run into different versions of myself at different stages.”

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

