Artist On Artist: Raul Rodriguez

by Christopher Blay April 30, 2021
From “Premier Boxing Club” series, by Raul Rodriguez. Courtesy of the artist.

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

Christopher Blay’s guest is Raul Rodriguez, artist and founder of Deep Red Press. They talk about Rodriguez’s work with his Texas art publication, his documentary photography, and how personal it gets when he photographs in his old Northside Fort Worth neighborhood.

“I don’t know if it’s some kind of weird time warp or something, but I feel like I run into different versions of myself at different stages.” 

From Marine Park I series, Raul Rodriguez

From “Marine Park I” series, by Raul Rodriguez. Courtesy of the artist.

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

