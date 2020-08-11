‘Vivrant Thang’ Curated by Ciara Elle Bryant Inaugurates 500X’s New Space

This weekend 500X Gallery will host the first physical show in its new space since moving from its original location of 42 years. Vivrant Thang, curated by Ciara Elle Bryant, will have a virtual reception on Sunday, August 15, from 7-8:30 PM, and will be on view online, and at the gallery through September 6 on Saturdays and Sundays by appointment.

Bryant, also an artist, has her own work on view currently at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas as part of the Nasher Windows project. That work is titled Server: A Streamed Revolution.

The show at 500X will feature works from a dozen Black artists including Jeremy Biggers, Ari Brielle, Ciara Elle Bryant, Xxavier Carter, LaShonda Cooks, Danielle Demetria East, Jer’Lisa Devezin, Elizabeth Hill, David Jeremiah, Jas Mardis, Jamilia Mendez, and Desiree Vaniecia. The show gets its name from rapper Q-Tip’s song of the same title, which in turn samples Love Unlimited Orchestra’s song I Wanna Stay.

Q-Tip’s definition of Vivrant Thang, from the French word vivant (alive/living) inspired Ciara, who sought to define the meaning of living from a Black woman’s perspective:

“Living is experiencing, persisting, breathing, surviving, flourishing, prospering, and providing nourishment.”

“As a member-run gallery, 500X has chosen to build a community that supports Black artists as well other artists of color. Black art should be shown everywhere, not in designated spaces or areas or only during specific times.”

For more on 500X and Vivrant Thang, please visit the website here.