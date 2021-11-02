Dallas-Area BIPOC Artists: Apply Now for the CADD x Maddrey Artist Prize

The Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) and Maddrey have announced that they are now accepting applications for the second annual CADD x Maddrey Artist Prize. Open to all BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, & People of Color) artists working or living in either Dallas or Dallas County, the award is designed to, per the Prize, “champion historically underserved and underrepresented groups of the Dallas arts community by offering quantifiable support.”

As such, the Prize’s winner will receive $5,000 in cash, a 2022 solo exhibition of their work, and a Legal Mentorship Package courtesy of Thomas Maddrey, which is valued at over $4,500.

Jurors for this edition of the award include Vivian Li, the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art; Christopher Blay, who is an artist, writer, and Chief Curator at the Houston Museum of African American Culture (and former Glasstire News Editor); and Angel Cabrales, who is an artist and professor living and working in El Paso.

The inaugural Prize, which was open to Black artists living and working in Dallas, was awarded to Ciara Elle Bryant. (You may learn more about Bryant by watching Glasstire’s video profiles of the artist.) Bryant’s runners-up for the 2020 Prize included Hakeem Adewumi and Andrea Tosten.

Submissions for the 2021 CADD x Maddrey Artist Prize are due by Sunday, November 28, 2021. The prizewinner will be announced in early 2022.