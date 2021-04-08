Top Five: April 8, 2021

Brandon Zech and William Sarradet on a spate of new exhibitions opening this weekend, including the Austin debut of a DFW artist.

“I think her work is going to jive really well with the Austin art community.”

To watch last week’s Top Five in which Christopher Blay and Christina Rees talk Texas barns in danger, Italian drawings in Space City, and an artist who has her finger on the pulse of human awfulness, please go here.

2. Plurality of Isolations

February 17 – April 24

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

From Ruiz- Healy Art:

“Ruiz-Healy Art is delighted to present Plurality of Isolations at our San Antonio gallery featuring works by RF Alvarez, Jesse Amado, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Jenelle Esparza, Barbara Miñarro, Cecilia Paredes, Ethel Shipton, and Carlos Rosales-Silva.

“Plurality of Isolations touches on the experiences shared by many during the COVID-19 pandemic, political distress, and fragile economic environment. The exhibition is an assemblage of the meditations of these artists who share common themes—separation, upheaval, unrest, and hope for better days to come.”

2. Xxavier Edward Carter: Anh Yēu

April 11 – May 11

ex ovo (Dallas)

From ex ovo:

“ex ovo is pleased to present Anh Yēu Em, a large-scale installation by the artist Xxavier Edward Carter opening Saturday, April 11, 2021 with an extended reception from 12-6 pm. Two new performances by the artist will accompany the exhibition. The Failings of Man premieres on Monday, April 19 at 7 pm. Carter will perform Heaven is Going to Burn Your Eyes on Sunday, April 25 from 12-5 pm.

“Anh Yēu Em translates to ‘I love you,’ said from the masculine perspective in the Vietnamese language. The works of Anh Yēu Em meditate on life, death, love, worship, and the elemental body’s movement between the corporeal to the spiritual through our body’s ecological realities and projections toward an unknowable future. Anh Yēu Em presents space, vessel, image, and the human body in presence and absence, as an installation for exploring reality and our place in the world. A mural scale drawing on paper, ceramic totems, performance, and sculpture create the installation. Anh Yēu Em is man’s interior world processed through what is seen, what is lost, and what is to come in the ever-changing world.”

3. Rachel Livedalen: it’s kinda like that

April 10 – May 15

Ivester Contemporary (Austin)

From Ivester:

“Ivester Contemporary is excited to announce a solo exhibition featuring new work by Fort Worth-based artist Rachel Livedalen. it’s kinda like that, weaves the joy, color, and design of ’90s Girl Power with images and text pulled directly from Art History textbooks. Livedalen playfully challenges the hierarchy of the Arts by translating techniques associated with femininity and craft into the traditionally respected medium of paint on canvas. Scattered compositions of cutouts, stickers, and bright colorful shapes derived from makeup palettes and watercolor sets obscure black and white reproductions of Greco-Roman busts and descriptive lines of text. Her free-spirited approach to art making, paired with the exhibition’s title, declares that all media and any subject matter can convey valuable ideas.”

4. “Virginia Jaramillo: The Curvilinear Paintings, 1969-1974

September 26 – July 4, 2021

The Menil Collection (Houston)