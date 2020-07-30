East Lubbock Art House Moves Into New Home

As reported earlier this year in Glasstire, East, the La Grange native, came to Lubbock after completing her BFA at Mary Hardin Baylor University. She has been an artist-in-residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) in Lubbock since last September, on a two-year cycle.

East launched a Kickstarter to raise funds for ELAH, which she envisioned as a shipping container art space in the historically Black community of East Lubbock. The area suffers disproportionately from the effects and after-effects of a natural disaster — the F5 tornado that destroyed downtown Lubbock in 1970 — and segregation, followed by institutionally racist zoning policies.

Among East’s other projects, the artist launched an open call in March titled 40 Acres and a Mule: Why East Lubbock Deserves Reparations. East is concurrently in a virtual artist-in-residence program with the non-profit collective MASS in Austin, which runs The Hotbox residency.

For more on East Lubbock Art House, please go here.

****