Artist On Artist: Annette Lawrence

by Christopher Blay June 12, 2021
Annette Lawrence, Blue Composite, 2019, acrylic transfer and acrylic on linen

Annette Lawrence, “Blue Composite, 2019,” acrylic transfer and acrylic on linen.

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week: Christopher Blay interviews artist Annette Lawrence as she departs Texas for Bennington, Vermont to take a two-year teaching position. They talk about where their works intersect, and her journey from upstate New York to Denton, Texas after living in Houston in the 1990s.

“All roads lead to Houston! All roads lead to Houston in Black art.”

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

