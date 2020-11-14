Artist On Artist: Riley Holloway

Christopher Blay and Riley Holloway talk about painting, family, politics, “Home,” and recognizing ourselves in the people and culture that make up the Black experience.

“I wanted to highlight those moments that made me literally — you know, right — like I’m in some of these images.”

