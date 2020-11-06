Artist On Artist: Bernardo Vallarino

by Christopher Blay November 6, 2020
Bernardo Vallerino in his Nasher Public installation-October, 2020

Bernardo Vallerino in his Nasher Public installation, October, 2020.

Christopher Blay and Bernardo Vallarino discuss Vallarino’s work which addresses the hollow sentiments of “Thoughts and Prayers” in the face of violence in society. Blay’s conversation with Vallarino took place at the Nasher Sculpture Center, where Vallarino is the inaugural artist for Nasher Public, a new initiative at the Nasher.

“The ribbons [central to Vallarino’s installation at the Nasher] became a physical manifestation of this very hollow action that, without any real action behind it, has no effect on the violence that exists out there.”

