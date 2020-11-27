Artist On Artist: Fahamu Pecou

by Christopher Blay November 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Fahamu Pecou,"Onire the General 2020, acrylic on canvas, 80x53"

Fahamu Pecou,”Onire the General 2020, acrylic on canvas, 80×53″.

Christopher Blay hosts Dr. Fahamu Pecou, an interdisciplinary artist and scholar. They talk about Trapedemia (including his current show at Conduit Gallery in Dallas), African roots, as well as how Pecou’s paintings, performances, and academic work reframe the conversation around Black masculinity.

“These are mirrors. These are affirmations. I want people, especially Black people, to look at these paintings and see themselves.”

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: January 14, 2015

January 14, 2016

Top Five: December 1, 2016

December 1, 2016

Lily Hanson at Conduit Gallery

December 8, 2015

Michael Mazurek: House Plants

January 28, 2014

Dallas Art Fair Announces 2016 Exhibitors

February 28, 2016

Artist On Artist: Jonathan Morris

November 20, 2020

A Chat With Heyd Fontenot about ‘Kult Klassic’...

November 8, 2016

Top Five: October 26, 2017

October 26, 2017

Top Five: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Top 5: May 21, 2015

May 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: