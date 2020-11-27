Artist On Artist: Fahamu Pecou

Christopher Blay hosts Dr. Fahamu Pecou, an interdisciplinary artist and scholar. They talk about Trapedemia (including his current show at Conduit Gallery in Dallas), African roots, as well as how Pecou’s paintings, performances, and academic work reframe the conversation around Black masculinity.

“These are mirrors. These are affirmations. I want people, especially Black people, to look at these paintings and see themselves.”

