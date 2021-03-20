Artist On Artist: Xxavier Edward Carter

by Christopher Blay March 20, 2021
Xxavier Edward Carter The American Exception

Xxavier Edward Carter, The American Exception (If There Is A Prison In It, It Is A Prison, Not A City), 2021. Acrylic, Sumi ink, tape, watercolor on paper. Courtesy of the artist and Cluley Projects.

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor, Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

Our guest this week is Dallas-based artist Xxavier Edward Carter. We talk about love, loss, graduate school, earth, wind, fire, and how Carter sees his physical presence in the work he creates.

“There can’t be that divide, because ultimately I’m going to be the one getting the scrutiny; I’m going to be the one that has to answer for [the art], so my life has to reflect that, you know — walking it like you talk it.”

Below are both the podcast version of this interview, and the video version. You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

****

“Carter (born 1986, Dallas, Texas) is a transdisciplinary artist with a BFA from Stanford University and an MFA from Southern Methodist University. His work is presented as videos, publications, installations, and performances to encompass multi-sensorial and layered circumstances encountered by the artist. Personal interactions, media bombardment, observed and lived experiences, and material excess/waste influence his work towards a complex revolutionary promise. These are ecologically centered works often heavily linked to the material history of currency in how it relates to the histories of marginalized people. Carter is of Black and Native American heritage and views his work as a continuation of the survival and storytelling practices of these cultures. More broadly, he is interested in how these practices have analogies across cultures worldwide. Stories of origins, the afterlife, superhuman beings, and of love and tragedy are the most compelling for him. Carter creates work dealing with what these stories mean in an often violent and oppressive context and the power they have toward influencing revolutionary momentum.”

