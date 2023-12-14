Cluley Projects Announces Marfa Artists as Winner of Third Annual Open Call

by Jessica Fuentes December 14, 2023
Cluley Projects, the satellite space of Erin Cluley Gallery, has announced the Marfa-based duo Jacqueline Zazueta and Zak Ziebell as the winners of its third annual open call for exhibition proposals.

Opened in 2021, Cluley Projects is an incubator space that focuses on regional artists. In 2022, the space hosted Denton-based artist Beronica Gonzales as the inaugural winner of its open call. Earlier this year, Dallas-based Sarita Westrup received the second exhibition through the annual call. 

An installation image of an exhibition by Jacqueline Zazueta and Zak Ziebell at Do Right Hall in Marfa.

A show by Jacqueline Zazueta and Zak Ziebell at Do Right Hall in Marfa, 2023.

Along with a month-long show in summer 2024, Ms. Zazueta and Mr. Ziebell will receive a $500 honorarium, professional photographic documentation of their work, and mentorship. The pair recently presented an exhibition at Do Right Hall in Marfa during Chinati Weekend. Learn more about the artists below, via descriptions provided by Cluley Projects.

A photograph of artist Jacquelin Zazueta.

Jacquelin Zazueta

Jacquelin Zazueta (b. 1997, Rogers, AR) lives and works in Marfa, Texas. She graduated from the Rhode Island School of design (RISD) in 2019. As a Mexican American who grew up in the Ozarks, Ms. Zazueta’s work blends mountain superstition, Mexican myths and folk catholic rituals. Ms. Zazueta’s work explores the sacred, holy, and divine while consisting of everyday found objects that mix the modern practice of 3D printing with the traditional craft of flocking and ceramics. Through combining these practices, Ms. Zazueta’s shrines, altars and ceramic prayer tablets transform the ghosts of the lost forms into colorful and devotional objects.

A photograph of artist Zak Ziebell.

Zak Ziebell

Zak Ziebell (b. 1996, Houston, TX) lives and works in Marfa, Texas. He graduated from the Brown/Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Dual Degree program in 2019. In his paintings, Mr. Ziebell reinterprets the landscapes of Texas and Northern Mexico into maps made of fragments of imagery that reflect the deep history of the region. Similarly, his sculptures and jewelry display a fascination with historical content, manifested through the practice of 3D scanning and printing found artifacts.

