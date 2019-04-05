A New Gallery Opens in Dallas’ Trinity Groves Neighborhood

by Brandon Zech April 5, 2019
0
Erin Cluley Gallery location in Dallas Texas

ex ovo’s building on Fabrication Street when it was Erin Cluley Gallery (Cluley has moved to the Design District)

April 6, 2019 marks the official opening of ex ovo, a new Dallas art gallery and multidisciplinary project space in the Trinity Groves neighborhood. ex ovo is run by Dallas writer (and sometimes Glasstire contributor) Allison Klion, and will operate out of Erin Cluley Gallery’s former space on Fabrication Street.

Ms. Cluley’s gallery recently moved out of the stand-alone building earlier this year. Upon that gallery’s move, Glasstire wrote about how the building, which is just down the street from other popular art-walk stops like Deadbolt Studios, PRP, and Sweetpass Sculpture Park, was situated as a good gathering place for the city’s West Dallas creative scene:

“Cluley’s original location, a striking stand-alone building with a large glass-fronted garage door and outdoor courtyard, has served as the commercial hub for an otherwise artist-driven scene that’s evolved in recent years along Fabrication Street in the fast-developing Trinity Groves neighborhood.”

ex ovo’s venue listing on Art&Seek promises that the space will include “exhibitions, experimental projects, art at all price points, performances, [a] bookstore, lectures, salons, [and] workshops.” This isn’t Ms. Klion’s first time running an exhibition and performance program: for more than three years in Arizona, she co-ran an independent curatorial project called New Age Drinks with artist Travis Iurato.

Material Intension, ex ovo’s inaugural show on Fabrication Street, includes works by Dallas artists Kristen Cochran, Travis Iurato, and Leslie Martinez. The show’s opening reception is from 6-9 PM on April 6, and the exhibition runs through April 20.

