Artist On Artist: Kingsley Onyeiwu

“Artist On Artist” is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor, Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week: Christopher Blay interviews (and plays a game of chess) with young artist Kingsley Onyeiwu, on the event of Onyeiwu’s solo exhibition of drawings at Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston. From advice to his students (Onyeiwu is a Visiting Professor of Fine Art at Texas Southern University), to his love of control and process, the Nigerian artist discusses the duality of his roots in two cultures, and where his work is headed.

“I became this artist who fell in love with being patient, taking little steps — little steps — towards the big goal at the end.”

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. The youtube link is also available below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.