Artist On Artist: Kingsley Onyeiwu

by Christopher Blay July 9, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Kingsley Onyeiwu, "A Mindful Moment, 2021,

Kingsley Onyeiwu, “A Mindful Moment, 2021,” soft pastel on paper, 22 x 30 1/4″.

“Artist On Artist” is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor, Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week: Christopher Blay interviews (and plays a game of chess) with young artist Kingsley Onyeiwu, on the event of Onyeiwu’s solo exhibition of drawings at Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston. From advice to his students (Onyeiwu is a Visiting Professor of Fine Art at Texas Southern University), to his love of control and process, the Nigerian artist discusses the duality of his roots in two cultures, and where his work is headed.

“I became this artist who fell in love with being patient, taking little steps — little steps — towards the big goal at the end.” 

Kingsley_Onyeiwu_Reborn_2021

Kingsley Onyeiwu “Reborn,” 2021. Charcoal on paper, 50 x 38″.

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. The youtube link is also available below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

0 comment

You may also like

Mollie Lucinda Rehmet Cannady 1942-2013 Houston Art Dealer,...

March 28, 2013

Artist On Artist: Deborah Roberts

April 4, 2021

Artist On Artist: Xxavier Edward Carter

March 20, 2021

Robert Pruitt: First Contact at Hooks-Epstein Gallery

January 7, 2014

Artist On Artist: Erica Felicella

March 6, 2021

Artist On Artist: Riley Holloway

November 14, 2020

Artist On Artist: Bernardo Vallarino

November 6, 2020

Artist On Artist: Ciara Elle Bryant

January 7, 2021

Artist On Artist: Fahamu Pecou

November 27, 2020

Artist On Artist: Carol Ivey

April 17, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: