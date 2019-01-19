Texas Art Spaces Get Warhol Foundation Grants

by Brandon Zech January 19, 2019
0
Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas Texas

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas

This week, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced the recipients of its fall 2018 grants. The 42 arts organizations that received a combined total of $3.65 million are mostly spread across the US, spanning 16 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The foundation also had one international recipient, Ashkal Alwan, a non-profit based in Beirut, Lebanon, for a biennial, 14-day project that presents performance, panels, films, lectures and other events across the city.

The Andy Warhol Foundation’s president, Joel Wachs, said of the organization’s fall 2018 grantees:

“We strive to support institutions that share our artist-centered values. The small grassroots arts organizations as well as the museums represented here provide invaluable opportunities for artists to express their unique perspectives on the pressing urgencies of the day. We hope that our grants help to amplify artists’ voices within their communities, in national discussions and debates, and across platforms in the international contemporary art world.” 

Women and their work art gallery in Austin Texas

Women & Their Work in Austin, Texas

One of the foundation’s points of pride in its fall 2018 grants is that half of the one-person shows receiving money feature female artists, a majority of whom are artists of color. The Texas-based grantees fall in line with this aspect of the foundation’s mission: two of them, the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas and Women & Their Work in Austin, received funding for exhibitions by women artists, along with other related programming. Houston arts organization DiverseWorks also received money for program support. See the Texas grantees below. For a full list of fall 2018 grant recipients, go here.

DiverseWorks art show show What Shall We Do Next?

An image from DiverseWorks’ show What Shall We Do Next? installed at the MATCH gallery in Houston, Texas (Photo: Lynn Lane)

–  Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas, TX: $100,000 in support of the exhibition No Man’s Land: Women of Land Art
–  DiverseWorks, Houston, TX: $100,000 for program support (over 2 years)
– Women & Their Work, Austin, TX: $90,000 for program support (over 2 years)

