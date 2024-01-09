City of San Antonio Opens Grant Applications for Artists

The City of San Antonio has opened grant applications for local artists working in various disciplines, including literature, performance, and the visual arts. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in San Antonio, and must have worked a minimum of three years as an artist.

Artist Grants are available in the sum of $7,500 for individuals or $15,000, for larger-scale projects and productions created by groups such as artist collaborations, collectives, or ensembles. Selected artists will receive 80 percent of the funding upon execution of the contract and submission of all required documents, and the remaining 20 percent when the project is complete. Contracts are for an 18-month period, which begins October 1, 2024 and ends March 31, 2026.

According to the Request for Applications, grants are awarded in the following categories:

—Literary Arts: Written works such as poetry, essays, books, manuscripts, and spoken word

—Media Arts: Film, cinema, audio, broadcast, new media, creative code, and related formats

—Multi-Disciplinary: Work that integrates multiple disciplines: Literary Arts, Media Arts, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts

—Performing Arts: Dance, theater, music, and other performances

—Visual Arts: Ceramics, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and other two and three-dimensional works of other mediums

The application for Artist Grants is a three-step process. First, the artist must create a profile in the San Antonio Artist Registry, then applicants complete the Intent to Apply (which will help staff determine the artist’s eligibility), and finally eligible applicants will complete and submit an application detailing their proposed project.

The first stage of the application process is currently open and will close on Friday, February 16. Simultaneously, the application for eligible artists will open to applicants on Tuesday, January 16 and closes on Friday, February 23. The City will hold three information sessions regarding the application process. Click here to see the session dates and register.

Learn about previous grantees and begin the application process by visiting the City of San Antonio’s website.