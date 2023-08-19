ICOSA Collective Announces Call for Entries for Annual Juried Exhibition; Names Alex Klein as Juror

ICOSA Collective, an Austin-based artist-run nonprofit gallery, has announced a call for entries for its 2023 juried group exhibition, Open Space.

Launched in 2019, each year ICOSA works with a guest curator to jury the show. Previous curators have included Leslie Moody Castro, Sidney Mori, Claire Howard, and Jill Schroeder. This year, Alex Klein, the Head Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at The Contemporary Austin, will serve as the juror.

The call is open to artists living in the continental United States who are working in any medium, including 2D, 3D, video, and performance. While there is not a formal size restriction for artworks, artists are responsible for delivering or shipping their work to ICOSA, and all accepted works must be able to fit through the building’s 8-by-4-foot doorway.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. Selected artists will be notified by Monday, October 16. Shipped artwork must be received by 5 p.m. on November 3. Open Space 2023 will be on view from November 10 through November 19, in conjunction with the 2023 Austin Studio Tour. An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 10.

To learn more and apply, visit the ICOSA Collective website. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].