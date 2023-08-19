ICOSA Collective Announces Call for Entries for Annual Juried Exhibition; Names Alex Klein as Juror

by Jessica Fuentes August 19, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

ICOSA Collective, an Austin-based artist-run nonprofit gallery, has announced a call for entries for its 2023 juried group exhibition, Open Space

An installation image featuring video works, paintings, and an installation in a gallery.

Open Space 2019, “Untitled,” curated by Leslie Moody Castro.

Launched in 2019, each year ICOSA works with a guest curator to jury the show. Previous curators have included Leslie Moody Castro, Sidney Mori, Claire Howard, and Jill Schroeder. This year, Alex Klein, the Head Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at The Contemporary Austin, will serve as the juror. 

A photograph of curator Alex Klein.

Alex Klein. Photo credit: Sarah-Elizabeth Atunrase.

The call is open to artists living in the continental United States who are working in any medium, including 2D, 3D, video, and performance. While there is not a formal size restriction for artworks, artists are responsible for delivering or shipping their work to ICOSA, and all accepted works must be able to fit through the building’s 8-by-4-foot doorway.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. Selected artists will be notified by Monday, October 16. Shipped artwork must be received by 5 p.m. on November 3. Open Space 2023 will be on view from November 10 through November 19, in conjunction with the 2023 Austin Studio Tour. An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 10.

To learn more and apply, visit the ICOSA Collective website. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: October 26, 2017

October 26, 2017

Artists: Submit Your Work to the U.S. Mint

October 5, 2018

Round-Up: Three Shows in San Antonio and Austin

February 3, 2017

Artists: Wouldn’t You Like a Show at Blue...

October 6, 2015

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Announces...

August 6, 2023

The Art of Jurying Open-Call Shows: Christina Rees...

June 26, 2021

Art League Houston to Launch Open Call for...

August 15, 2023

Top Five: February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

Austin-Area Artists: Apply for the 2019 People’s Gallery...

September 28, 2018

ICOSA’s Open Call Deadline Approaches for Its EAST...

September 25, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: