Contemporary Art Month Announces Call for Student Films

by Jessica Fuentes November 7, 2023
Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit that supports and promotes the arts, has announced an open call for local high school students filmmakers.

A promotional graphic announcing an open call for high school student filmmakers.

CAM 2024 Student Film Festival Open Call

The 2024 CAM Perennial Exhibition, featuring San Antonio- and Houston-based artists, will be curated by Christopher Blay, curator of the Houston Museum of African American Culture,and will be on view throughout the month of March. The CAM Student High School Film Festival will be presented in March as well. Sarah Lasley, who serves on the organization’s board of directors, will curate the festival. Ms. Lasley is an artist, filmmaker, and an Assistant Professor of Film at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. Her films have been featured at film festivals and universities across the world, including the Cannes Art Film Festival in France and National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan.

A photograph of filmmaker Sarah Lasley in a forest.

Sarah Lasley

With the goal of supporting local young artists, the festival is open to all San Antonio-area high school students. Selected films will be screened at galleries and venues throughout the city as part of CAM. The locations will be announced in March.

The application notes the following guidelines for submissions:

  • Videos must be in landscape format (horizontal)
  • Films may be any duration
  • The use of copyrighted music is discouraged

Submissions are due by Wednesday, December 20, and multiple entries are accepted. Click here to access the submission form. For additional information, call Roberta “Nina” Hassle at 210-630-0235 or email [email protected]

See a recap of this year’s CAM Student High School Film Festival here

