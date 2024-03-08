Austin Artists: Apply Now for a Residency in Copenhagen

Unlisted Projects and The Museum of Human Achievement in Austin have partnered with Warehouse9, a multidisciplinary arts and performance organization in Copenhagen, to develop CopenhAustin, a residency exchange program.

This international residency opportunity is specifically intended for artists who identify as LGBTQIA+ and are working within live performance as their artistic discipline. Additionally, artists who apply should be able to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability practices. The program will select one Austin-based artist and one Denmark-based artist.

The one-month residency includes an artist stipend, food allowance, production costs, and lodging and travel expenses. The selected artist will receive one-on-one mentorship, opportunities for network building, and the time and support to develop new work. Artists will present the work completed during their residency at both their host organization and home site (which, in Austin, is the Museum of Human Achievement).

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend an application support workshop being held at The Museum of Human Achievement (3600 Lyons Rd.) on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Register to attend the free information session here.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Artists will be notified by Wednesday, April 10. Questions can be directed to [email protected]. Learn more and apply via The Museum of Human Achievement’s website.