Center Point Art (CPA), a new gallery in a small town northwest of San Antonio, has debuted an exhibition featuring it Artist-in-Residence, Joseph Awuah-Darko.

The artist residency and gallery is a project spearheaded by Sara Story, a designer and art patron. Ms. Story is a supporter and former Board Member of Ballroom Marfa and a member of the Artemis Council of the New Museum in New York. Through her business, Sara Story Design, Ms. Story works on residential and commercial design projects worldwide. In 2023, she opened CPA in Center Point, Texas, a small town near her father’s ranch where she spent time as a child.

The inaugural exhibition, Texas Art is Love, was on view last summer, and featured works by the Haas Brothers, Otis Jones, Matt Kleberg, and Donald Moffett. Thunder Never Strikes, the most recent exhibition, opened earlier this week on April 8 and features work by an artist-in-residence. An end date for the show has not yet been announced. The exhibition is a culmination of Joseph Awuah-Darko’s five-week residency at CPA.

Mr. Awuah-Darko, also known as Okuntakinte, is a British-born Ghanaian artist, curator, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. In addition to his own art practice, which focuses on mental health and his own heritage, Mr. Awuah-Darko is the founder and Director of the Noldor Artist Residency and President of the Institute Museum of Ghana, both of which are located in Accra.

According to CPA’s website, the artist-in-residence program will host one artist each fall and spring, culminating in an exhibition of work created or curated during the residency. Residents will receive a stipend, round-trip transportation from their original location, and will have access to a studio. Learn more about CPA via the organization’s website.

April 11, 2024: This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Mr. Awuah-Darko is not the inaugural artist-in-residence at Center Point Art.