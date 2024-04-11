Center Point Art Opens Exhibition Featuring Artist-in-Residence

by Jessica Fuentes April 11, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Center Point Art (CPA), a new gallery in a small town northwest of San Antonio, has debuted an exhibition featuring it Artist-in-Residence, Joseph Awuah-Darko.

A photograph of the exterior of Center Point Art.

Center Point Art

The artist residency and gallery is a project spearheaded by Sara Story, a designer and art patron. Ms. Story is a supporter and former Board Member of Ballroom Marfa and a member of the Artemis Council of the New Museum in New York. Through her business, Sara Story Design, Ms. Story works on residential and commercial design projects worldwide. In 2023, she opened CPA in Center Point, Texas, a small town near her father’s ranch where she spent time as a child.

A photograph of artist Joseph Awuah-Darko and his artwork.

Joseph Awuah-Darko

The inaugural exhibition, Texas Art is Love, was on view last summer, and featured works by the Haas Brothers, Otis Jones, Matt Kleberg, and Donald Moffett. Thunder Never Strikes, the most recent exhibition, opened earlier this week on April 8 and features work by an artist-in-residence. An end date for the show has not yet been announced. The exhibition is a culmination of Joseph Awuah-Darko’s five-week residency at CPA.

A photograph of artist Joseph Awuah-Darko standing next to a large abstract sculpture.

Joseph Awuah-Darko

Mr. Awuah-Darko, also known as Okuntakinte, is a British-born Ghanaian artist, curator, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. In addition to his own art practice, which focuses on mental health and his own heritage, Mr. Awuah-Darko is the founder and Director of the Noldor Artist Residency and President of the Institute Museum of Ghana, both of which are located in Accra. 

According to CPA’s website, the artist-in-residence program will host one artist each fall and spring, culminating in an exhibition of work created or curated during the residency. Residents will receive a stipend, round-trip transportation from their original location, and will have access to a studio. Learn more about CPA via the organization’s website.

April 11, 2024: This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Mr. Awuah-Darko is not the inaugural artist-in-residence at Center Point Art.

0 comment

You may also like

Wildflowers and Cash: UT Austin Announces New Artist...

May 31, 2018

Deadline Approaches for Corsicana Residency

July 14, 2017

100W Corsicana Names 2019 Residents

March 14, 2019

Big Medium Announces LINE Residency in Austin

May 4, 2019

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is Looking...

January 7, 2019

NXTHVN Announces Open Call for Artists and Curators

December 18, 2023

Deadline Approaches for 3-Month Poolside Artist Residency

July 30, 2013

Gallery of Dreams Opens Artist-in-Residence Call for Fort...

March 5, 2024

Lawndale Announces New Studio Residents

June 7, 2017

Artists: Here’s an Open Call for a Residency...

January 13, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: