Big Medium Announces LINE Residency in Austin

Big Medium, the Austin-based nonprofit art space responsible for organizing the yearly East and West Austin Studio Tours, announced this week its new LINE Residency program. Run in partnership with the LINE Austin, a downtown hotel that sits on Lady Bird Lake, the program is designed to give the city’s artists six-week stints to create work in a 355 square-foot studio space on the hotel’s second floor.

The announcement for the residency notes that this program is partially in response to the disappearance of exhibition and studio spaces in Austin, and that Big Medium “sees this as an innovative way to address a critical issue with a partner that is similarly committed to nurturing the art community.”

In addition to offering selected artists a free studio space, benefits of the program include a personal liaison to the hotel, pool access, and a stipend to the LINE’s restaurant and bar to be used during the six-week program.

The 2019 residency program offers three slots: July 1 – August 12; September 1 – October 6; and November 1 – December 13. Applications opened on May 2, and are due by May 31. See below for additional details, via Big Medium.

Curators

Big Medium Executive Director Shea Little, Program Director Jordan Gentry, and Program Coordinator Coka Trevino will select the residency artists in partnership with the LINE Austin.

Criteria

Artists will be reviewed on the strength of current work, previous work and exhibitions, education, and how they will use the studio space during the six-week residency. The curators will strongly consider artists who will use this opportunity to develop their artistic practice in a new or experimental way.

Eligibility

The Big Medium Residency is open to all artists living and working in Austin, Texas. Artists working in any medium and discipline and at any stage in their career are eligible.

Requirements

Selected artists must agree to use the studio for a minimum of 20 hours per week. Big Medium and the LINE will host open studio times for the artist to engage with members of the community. Open studio hours can be determined by the artist but must remain consistent through the duration of the residency. Artists chosen must also commit to one public event within the duration of their residency. This could be an artist talk, workshop, open house, or other event and must be agreed upon by Big Medium and the LINE. Artists must agree to allow documentation of their work and process during the residency through photos, video, social media, and a publication alongside other residency participants. Artist is encouraged to promote their time at the residency through their own channels as well.