by Jessica Fuentes March 5, 2024
Gallery of Dreams, the nonprofit arm of the commercial gallery Fort Works Art (FWA), has announced an open call for a summer artist residency program for Fort Worth-based artists.

A designed graphic promoting the Gallery of Dreams Artist-in-Residency Program.

 

Gallery of Dreams has hosted an artist-in-residence (AIR) program in the past. Previous resident artists include Dan Lam (2017), Marshall Harris (2018), and Erika Duque (2019). This year’s residency is supported by a grant from the North Texas Community Foundation. The selected artist will receive a cash award of $7,500, dedicated studio space from July 1 through September 30, 2024, a monthly stipend for materials, and a solo exhibition to showcase the work created during the residency.

During the residency, the artist will present a public lecture and allow visitors to observe their studio practice. The artist must work in the studio for 15 hours each week during the gallery’s business hours, which includes being present on Saturdays and one other day of the week. Throughout the duration of the residency, the artist’s work will be represented by FWA and will be considered for display in the gallery.

A black and white photograph of curator Benito Huerta.

Benito Huerta

The AIR artist will be selected by Benito Huerta, artist and retired professor and Director/Curator of the Gallery at the University of Texas at Arlington, and Letitia Huckaby, photographer, professor at the University of North Texas, and co-founder of Kinfolk House.

A black and white photograph of artist Letitia Huckaby.

Letitia Huckaby

The call will be open from March 5 through May 30, 2024. Learn more and submit your application via Call for Entry.

