North Texas Community Foundation Awards $73,000 to Fort Worth Arts Organizations

by Jessica Fuentes January 27, 2024
The North Texas Community Foundation (NTCF), a nonprofit organization serving 11 counties through charitable investments, awarded $73,000 in grants to Arts Fort Worth, Gallery of Dreams, and Kinfolk House in December 2023.

Last year, NTCF granted a total of $39 million to 1,230 North Texas nonprofit organizations through its various granting initiatives. These longstanding programs address many areas of local needs, including Animal Welfare and Equine Therapy, Capacity Building, First Responders, Land Conservation, Racial Equity, and Scholarships. Though arts organizations have been awarded grants through these other programs, in 2022 NTCF launched The Arts Fund, a new initiative specifically funding the arts. The first round of grantees included Arts Fort Worth and Art Tooth in December 2022. 

The 2023 Arts Fund grants are made possible with support provided by the Susi and Mike Bickley Charitable Fund, the Bob and Betty Crow Family Fund, Mr. Gary and Mrs. Judy L. Havener, and the Donny Wiley Memorial Fund. Grantees were selected by a committee, which sought projects demonstrating a commitment to creating a dynamic arts ecosystem to enhance the quality of life of local residents.

A color photograph of the Arts Fort Worth building.

Arts Fort Worth

Arts Fort Worth will utilize its funds to support its Emerging Artist Residency program, which provides one local artist with free studio space at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center for one year. Gallery of Dreams, the nonprofit arm of the commercial gallery Fort Works Art, will use the grant for a three-month Artist-in-Residency program that will culminate with a solo exhibition. The grant for Kinfolk House, a project founded by Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, will help support its collaborative exhibitions and community-based programs. [Disclosure: I served as the Executive Director of Kinfolk House from 2021-2023.]

A photograph of the exterior of Kinfolk House in Fort Worth.

Kinfolk House, 2023.

In a press release, Rose Bradshaw, President and CEO of NTCF, remarked, “We are thrilled to support these outstanding organizations that contribute so much to the cultural fabric of Fort Worth. The Arts Fund is a testament to the power of philanthropy in creating a more vibrant community. Through these grants, we aim to empower arts organizations to continue their valuable work, supporting local artists and encouraging creative expression.”

Learn more about North Texas Community Foundation via the organization’s website.

