Top Five: October 31, 2019 – The Best of Fort Worth

Ahead of his move to Houston this weekend, Christopher Blay does a round-up of his top five non-museum spaces to see art in Fort Worth, with Fort Worth artists Raul Rodriguez, Jessika Guillen, Fabiola Valenzuela, Nancy Lamb, Billy Hassell, and Devon Nowlin.

1. Fort Worth Contemporary Arts

2900 W Berry Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

Fort Worth Contemporary Arts (FWCA) is a satellite exhibition space located a few blocks from TCU’s School of Art, on the edge of the TCU campus. The curatorial focus revolves around national and international artists at different stages of their career. It often includes work that has never been shown in Texas before or that is made on-site during a residency period.

2. William Campbell Contemporary Art

4935 Byers Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Now in its 44th year, William Campbell Contemporary Art has been widely known for its contributions to the constantly evolving world of contemporary art. “We still get excited about seeing a great work of art for the first time and feel tremendous joy every time our efforts bear fruit on behalf of an artist.”

3. Artspace 111

111 Hampton St.

Fort Worth, TX, 76102

Located in downtown Fort Worth, Artspace111 specializes in the exhibition of Contemporary Texas Art. In 1980, twin brothers Daniel and Dennis Blagg established Artspace111, converting a historic 1911 building into artist studios and a small gallery space in order to support and celebrate the work of local artists.

4. Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery Street

Fort Worth, TX, 76107

Existing somewhere between a gallery, a cultural center and a museum, Fort Works Art strives to continually evolve into its own entity, free from the traditional labels of the art world.

5. Rose Marine Theater and Artes de la Rosa

1440 N Main St.

Fort Worth, TX 76164

This historic theater dates back to the 1920’s when it opened as a movie house, and has operated under three names: The Rose, The Roseland, and the Marine Theater. The theater is listed on the National Register of Historic places and is part of the Marine Commercial Historic District.

Artes de la Rosa is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and interpreting the art, culture, lives, and history of the Latino community.

