Five-Minute Tours: “Formation” at Kinfolk House, Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Emily Mayo, Earline Green, and Jenelle Esparza: Formation at Kinfolk House, Fort Worth. Dates: September 10 – November 12, 2022.

Via Kinfolk House:

“What does it take to build something new? Desire, resilience, faith, and a foundation. As a newly-formed Black- and Latino-led organization nested in a historically Black and Latino neighborhood, we recognize that it is truly a blessing not only to keep a family home, but also to transform it into something larger than a single person or family. Because of long-standing inequities rooted in systemic racism, too often, Black and brown families are unable to keep significant assets like property, in order to build generational wealth.

As we bring our first year to a close, Kinfolk House presents Formation, a project featuring sculptural works that speak to important themes in the underpinnings of our newly formed organization. Through installation, textiles, and ceramics, artists Emily Mayo, Jenelle Esparza, and Earline Green investigate home, land, labor, rebirth, and legacy.”