Five-Minute Tours: Deyjah Stewart, Kandy G. Lopez, and Isabel Wilson at Kinfolk House, Fort Worth

Woven Together: Deyjah Stewart, Kandy G. Lopez, and Isabel Wilson at Kinfolk House, Fort Worth. Dates: February 25 – April 22, 2023.

Via the Kinfolk House:

“Woven Together creates a dialogue between three female artists working in fabrics. While Deyjah’s installations draw on representations of family and home to reconceptualize solitude and introspective reflection, Miami-based artist Kandy Lopez looks outward as she creates hand-sewn large-scale portraits to present externalized strength, courage, and beauty. Houston-based fashion designer Isabel Wilson, who has a history of collaborating with artists to create her designs, references Deyjah’s work in newly designed garments that are part of her spring fashion line.

This pairing of artists, who each investigate topics of individual and collective healing, ties deeply into the mission of Kinfolk House. Fabric and textile arts hold historic and cultural significance as forms of creative expression across generations.”