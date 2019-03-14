100W Corsicana Names 2019 Residents

100W Corsicana, a residency based in Corsicana, Texas that’s open internationally to artists and writers, has announced the recipients of its 2019 residencies.

Now in its fifth year (and with a growing number of applicants), 100W actually selected fewer residents for the residency sessions that take place in 2019, allowing individual artists and writers more time to use the organization’s writing and art studios. In a recent statement, 100W explained that along with the importance of time, projects that necessitated large workspaces were paid particular attention, and that applicants “seeking [a] small-town, rural American, Texan atmosphere” were strongly considered.

One of the institution’s residents, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park co-founder Trey Burns, noted his experience with the program:

“I think the tidiest way to describe this residency for me at 100 W is as research. A meandering inquiry into the landscape and history of Corsicana and the surrounding area…. .”

And in a 2017 interview on Glasstire, Adrienne Lichliter, the residency’s Events Coordinator, described the magic of 100W’s building, which used to be an Odd Fellows Lodge:

“There’s a quality to this building — when I walk in, I have this combination of ease and excitement. I think that that’s something you want to share with people because it’s a good feeling. I don’t want to make it sound like a magic spell, but that’s how it feels when you walk in the door.”

Artists selected for the 2019 100W Corsicana residency include: Trey Burns (Dallas, TX), Patricia Fernandez (Los Angeles, CA), Alex Lukas (Pittsburgh, PA), Nicholas Moenich (New York, NY), Edison Penafiel (Sunrise, FL), Everest Pipkin (Pittsburgh, PA), Sophie Treppendahl (Richmond, VA), Amanda Valdez (New York, NY), Michelle Weinberg (New York, NY), and Sarah Boyts Yoder (Charlottesville, VA).

Writers selected for the 2019 100W Corsicana residency include: Kerri Arsenault (Roxbury, CT), Lauren Embrey (Dallas, TX), Kendra Greene (Dallas, TX), Pamela Neal (Corsicana, TX), Lucas Schaefer (Austin, TX), and Esther Pearl Watson (Sierra Madre, CA).

For more information on the program, please go here.