The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is Looking for Residents

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC), a non-profit exhibition and residency space dedicated to promoting art made from materials that have historically been associated with various craft movements, has announced that it is again accepting applications for its residency program.

Open to any and all artists working in media within the HCCC’s mission (wood, glass, metal, fiber, clay, and mixed media), the program offers studio space and professional development opportunities in exchange for being present for the community. Resident artists are required to be working in their studios two days per week while the institution is open (that’s Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 12 -5 PM), and must be open to public interaction during that time. This is because part of the HCCC’s mission is to educate the public about various craft processes, as the organization explains:

“Applicants should consider the public-facing nature of the residencies and the fact that a major goal of the program is to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore contemporary craft through engaging with working artists.”

As a program, the HCCC residency is varied: it accepts between five and ten residents, with artists staying for either three, six, nine, or twelve months. See more details about the residency program below, and apply by going here. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2019.

Additional details:

—Residency cycle begins in September and ends in August

—Residency start dates and length determined by program review panel

—$600 monthly stipend that includes a housing/materials allowance

—24/7 access to 200-square-foot studio equipped with sinks, telephones, and wireless Internet access

—Wide variety of resources and opportunities, including teaching opportunities through HCCC and collaborative works with fellow residents

—Ongoing professional development and enrichment opportunities with local museums, art professionals, and collectors

—During the residency, artists’ creative work is represented by HCCC and is considered for display in the Asher Gallery (sales gallery)

—Additional opportunities, such as discussions with curators and gallery owners, exposure at HCCC events, and interactions with visiting art professionals

—Exhibition space available during the residency and inclusion in group exhibition following residency cycle