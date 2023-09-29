Cluley Projects Announces Open Call for Exhibition Proposals

Cluley Projects, Erin Cluley Gallery’s satellite site, has announced its third annual open call for exhibition proposals.

As Cluley Projects aims to offer diverse programming, build community, and support emerging artists, the annual call is intended to create opportunities for Texas-based creatives. Previous selected artists include Beronica Gonzales (2022) and Sarita Westrup (2023).

Artists must be at least 18 years of age and living and working in Texas without gallery representation to be eligible for the opportunity. While there are no requirements related to formal education, applicants must not be currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program unless they will be completed by the end of the Spring 2024 semester.

Proposals may be submitted for solo or collective exhibitions, and all mediums are welcome, including but not limited to visual, installation, and performance art. The selected proposal will have a one-month slot during Cluley Projects’ summer 2024 exhibition schedule. Additionally, the applicant will receive a $500 honorarium, professional documentation of the exhibition, and mentorship, as needed.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, November 5, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. Selected artists will be notified no later than Friday, December 1, 2023. Learn more and apply via the Cluley Projects website.