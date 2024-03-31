FotoFest Announces Call for Exhibition Proposals

FotoFest, a Houston-based contemporary arts organization, has announced a call for its inaugural Artist-run, Artist-organized exhibition series.

Three proposals will be accepted and the resulting exhibitions will be presented concurrently at Sawyer Yards from October 4 through November 17, 2024. This new initiative is designed to support Texas-based community-focused artist-run spaces, collectives, and groups.

Applications will be reviewed by FotoFest staff and external jurors from across Texas, including Leslie Moody Castro, Kevin Rubén Jacobs, and Roberta “Nina” Hassele. Selected applicants will receive up to $5,000 to support their exhibition, including costs related to programming and promotional support. Each of the exhibitions will have 300 linear feet of wall space to fill. Additionally, the winners will have access to FotoFest’s frame inventory; professional administrative, mentorship, and curatorial support; promotional support; and installation and in-gallery art handling support.

Proposals can be up to 1,000 words and should feature Texas-based artists working in image-based media. A press release by FotoFest further explained that this means the art in the proposal should be “at least 50% film, photography, video, AI, computer-generated images, and/or light-based work.” In particular, FotoFest is looking for proposals that take “an experimental and educational approach to examining contemporary ideas in Texas art, photography, and cultural and political issues.” Proposals must also include a preliminary checklist, descriptions for two public programming events, a budget, and a statement describing the artist-run organization’s mission and history.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 13, at 11:59 p.m. Selected applications will be notified on May 20. Read the full guidelines and submit your proposal via FotoFest’s Submittable page.