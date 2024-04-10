The Andy Warhol Foundation has opened the application process for its Arts Writers Grant, which offers individual writers funding of up to $50,000.

Established in 2006, the Arts Writers Grant initiative supports emerging and established authors writing about contemporary visual art. Funding is available in three categories, including articles, book projects, and short-form articles. The eligibility criteria is different for each category.

The $15,000 grant in support of an essay, magazine feature, or exhibition review is open to writers who have published either two articles on contemporary visual art of at least 2,000 words each, or seven exhibition reviews of at least 500 words each. The book category awards $50,000 and applicants must have been writing professionally for at least three years, published a book, or have completed a PhD dissertation on contemporary visual art. To be eligible to apply for the $30,000 grant in support of a series of short-form writings, authors must have published at least eight pieces of writing of at least 250 words each within the last five years.

On the Warhol Foundation website, Joel Wachs, President of the foundation, states, “The Warhol Foundation aims to support the full range of artistic activity in America — from exhibitions at major museums to neighborhood projects by artist collectives. Arts writers, through the range and specialization of their individual interests, touch upon all of this activity — illuminating and interrogating it and bringing it into conversation with the public. Support for artists is not complete without support for the circulation and serious consideration of their ideas. The Arts Writers Grant program keeps artists at the center of cultural dialogue and debate — in our opinion, right where they belong.”

Last year, Glasstire’s News Editor, Jessica Fuentes, was among the 27 writers awarded a grant. On Glasstire, she is documenting her research and travel related to the articles funded by the grant, which focus on Texas-based art spaces established by BIPOC artists. Click these links to read her articles about San Antonio and Austin.

The application for the 2024 Arts Writers Grant opens today, April 10, and closes on Wednesday, May 15 at 11:59 ET. Finalists will be notified on October 1 and grantees will be announced on December 3.

Learn more about the grant, read the full application guidelines, and apply via the Arts Writers website.