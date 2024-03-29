Artspace111, a commercial gallery in Fort Worth, in partnership with Love Texas Art Foundation, a nonprofit extension of the gallery, has announced the open call for its 11th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition.

Last year, for the tenth anniversary of the exhibition, Artspace111 increased the total cash awards from $5,000 to $15,000. This year, the gallery will continue to offer $15,000 in prizes, including a $10,000 first prize award. The first prize winner will also have the opportunity to exhibit at Artspace111 in a solo or group exhibition in 2025. Margaret (Maggie) Adler, Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) will serve as this year’s juror.

Ms. Adler has been at the Carter for over a decade. Though her scholarly research is rooted in 19th-century art, her curatorial practice focuses on collaborations with living artists for site-specific installations. Some artists Ms. Adler has worked with are Jean Shin, Gabriel Dawe, Mark Dion, and Justin Favela. Recent exhibitions organized by Ms. Adler include Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation (2023), Sandy Rodriguez In Isolation (2021), and The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion (2020). Ms. Adler holds a BA in classical languages and the history of art and an MA in the history of art from Williams College.

Texas-based artists 18 years and older are invited to apply. While both 2D and 3D mediums will be accepted, there are size limitations noted in the eligibility criteria: framed 2D works should not exceed 60 inches wide or 90 inches high. 3D works intended to hang on a wall cannot exceed 60 inches wide, freestanding indoor sculptures cannot exceed 72 inches in any direction, and freestanding outdoor work must come with a proper base.

The application deadline is Monday, June 3. Artists will be notified of their acceptance by July 1, and selected artworks must be received by July 21. The juried exhibition will run from July 27 through August 24. Awards will be announced during the opening reception on July 27. Read the full guidelines and submit your work for consideration via Call for Entry.