City of San Antonio Launches Open Call for Visual Artists from San Antonio and Beyond

by Jessica Fuentes November 14, 2023
The City of San Antonio has launched a call for visual artists to apply for its Prequalified Public Art List. Selected artists will be eligible to be considered for public art projects for three years. 

A photograph of the San Antonio mini-park Poet's Pointe.

“Poet’s Pointe,” a public art project by San Antonio artists Kim Bishop and Luis Valderas.

In a press release, Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones explained, “When our department has a public art project, this is our go-to list to find appropriate partners to help bring the community’s vision to life. From emerging to experienced visual artists, and all those who help bring public art to life, being part of this list is a unique opportunity to shape San Antonio and how it is experienced by residents and visitors for years to come.”

The application process is open both to visual artists and public art support service providers, including design professionals, fabricators, installation experts, and marketing professionals. Both individuals and groups are encouraged to apply as artists and support service providers. Additionally, art agencies and nonprofit organizations that focus on visual arts are eligible to apply.

A panel of art experts will consider artistic merit, experience and qualifications, community engagement and collaboration, and equity as part of the criteria to review applications. The panel’s recommendations will be presented to the Public Art Committee, the San Antonio Arts Commission, and the City Council for approval.

Applications are due by Friday, December 1, at 4:30 p.m. Please note that there are two separate applications — one for San Antonio-based artists, who will create a free profile in the San Antonio Artist Registry as part of the process, and one for non-San Antonio-based artists and support service providers, who will not have the registry component. Learn more and apply via the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture website.

