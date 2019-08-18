Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried Exhibitions & More

by Glasstire August 18, 2019
The Big Show, Lawndale Art Center, Houston, 2017, curated by Toby Kamps

Installation view: The Big Show, Lawndale Art Center, Houston, 2017, juried by Toby Kamps

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees break down their experiences with open calls and juried exhibitions, tackle questions of entry fees and how you (can’t) game the system, and the special case of public art opportunities.

“I hate rejecting work. I always choose too much work because I get really attached when I start looking at entries, and I can’t reject a piece I’ve already gotten attached to.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also subscribe to Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

So you wanna be an artist. A successful artist.

