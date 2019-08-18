Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried Exhibitions & More

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees break down their experiences with open calls and juried exhibitions, tackle questions of entry fees and how you (can’t) game the system, and the special case of public art opportunities.

“I hate rejecting work. I always choose too much work because I get really attached when I start looking at entries, and I can’t reject a piece I’ve already gotten attached to.”

