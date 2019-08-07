Sign of Summer: Open Calls for Artists Across Texas

A telltale sign that we are in the middle of an artist’s summer is the volume of open calls for artists we’ve fielded over the past two months. We’ve gotten announcements for public art commissions, residencies, art fairs new and old, and exhibition opportunities in Texas. Below is a list of upcoming opportunities that could be of interest to artists.

1.100 W. Corsicana, the residency an hour south of Dallas, has both a writer-in-residence spot and artist residencies on offer. The 11,000 square foot building, formerly an 1898 Odd Fellows lodge in the heart of downtown Corsicana, has an abundance of beautiful work, live, and exhibition space and more than enough room to accommodate several residents at a time.

2. UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art announced an open call for Soundspace, a hybrid art series that the museum sponsors three times a year. “Each program features simultaneous, interdisciplinary performances, installations, and happenings throughout the museum’s galleries, investigating a particular theme.”

3. Dallas Video Festival’s 24-hour Video Race is an open-call opportunity with the following stipulations: The objective is to complete a digital film within 24 hours, and all participants will be given five must-include elements during a kick-off meeting pertaining to theme, props, and dialogue. The race concludes 24 hours later with a mad dash to the finish line at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas.

4. The Tulsa Artist Fellowship (in neighboring Tulsa, OK) is a one-year, merit-based, unrestricted $20,000 stipend residency, housing and studio included. Awardees are eligible to reapply for a second full year of completely subsidized housing in Tulsa’s Arts/Greenwood Districts studio space. Contemporary artists and arts workers of any medium and/or discipline who are U.S. residents 21 years and older are encouraged to apply. For a list of current and past residents, go here.

5. Greater Denton Arts Council presents its 33rd annual Materials: Hard + Soft International Contemporary Craft Competition and Exhibition. “Recognized as one of the premier craft exhibitions in the country, Materials: Hard + Soft began in 1987 and was originally initiated by area artist Georgia Leach Gough. The exhibition celebrates the evolving field of contemporary craft and the remarkable creativity and innovation of artists who push the boundaries of their chosen media.” The 2019 juror is Beth C. McLaughlin, Chief Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, Massachusetts.

For more opportunities for artists, visit our Classifieds section here.