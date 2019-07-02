Online Residency Open Call: Museum of Human Achievement in Austin

by Glasstire July 2, 2019
The Museum of Human Achievement (MoHA), an artist-run space in Austin, has put out an open call for its Welcome to My Homepage Digital Artist Residency Program, and artists can apply from July 1–August 1. The residencies will occur monthly between September 2019 to February 2020, and artists are free to interpret the opportunity however they’d like. MoHA’s residency program offers artists a no-cost, low-stakes opportunity to expand their practice, explore the web as a site for creative production, and reach a new audience, according to MoHA’s website.

MoHA specifies that there is no coding skill necessary to participate in the residency and that artists can take advantage of its user-friendly web builder to build a new body of work, host a performance, or whatever the needs are for a specific project. Artists will also have their work installed at MoHA at the end of the residency for an offline experience of the project.

(MoHA may be familiar to Glasstire readers via our references to the Austin organization, including our recent podcast series recorded on location at MoHA during the Satellite Art Showt, and last year’s news on a copyright infringement lawsuit, which MoHA filed against Mars Candy and its SXSW marketing companies.)

To apply to MoHA’s Online Residency, please go here.

