Dallas Gets ‘The Other Art Fair’ This Fall

Saatchi Art, a international (Los Angeles-based) online art gallery, will launch its art fair, titled The Other Art Fair, in Dallas this year from September 19-22, in partnership with Bombay Sapphire gin. Dallas is the newest outpost of the fair, which has been staged thus far in (among other places) Melbourne, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Via The Other Art Fair: “Founded in 2011, The Other Art Fair is headquartered in London and presents art events to a global audience bi-annually and annually in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas. The Other Art Fair presents a curated selection of emerging artists to meet and buy directly from, all of whom are handpicked by a Selection Committee of art industry experts.”

The 2019 Dallas selection committee included: Hannah Fagadau, co-owner of 12.26; Frankie Garcia III, a Dallas-based artist, curator, arts advocate, and founder of FGIII Fine Art Productions; Jennifer Klos, Dallas-based art advisor and independent curator; Ree Willaford, owner and director of Galleri Urbane in Dallas; Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator and VP of Art Advisory at Saatchi Art; and Michael Wyatt, founder and curator at Dallas’ Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio.

The Saatchi art fair’s Dallas iteration promises more than 120 artists and thousands of artworks at a wide range of prices. The fair will open at the Dallas Market Hall with a 6pm – 10pm private preview on September 19, and open at 3pm on Friday to the public, closing at 10pm that evening. For the remainder of the weekend, audiences will be able to visit the fair from 11am – 8pm, until Sunday, September 22, when the fair ends at 6pm. Tickets are available online.