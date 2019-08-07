Texas Contemporary Art Fair 2019 Registration Announced

Registration for the 2019 Texas Contemporary Art Fair, to be held in Houston this fall, is now open to exhibitors. The 2019 fair will be returning to the George R. Brown Convention Center on October 10-13, 2019. Last year the fair had a Texas-heavy presence, as we reported here last September. It featured a dozen Texas galleries and artists, including works by Carlos García Noriega Bueno via Galeria Enrique Guerrero; Heather Tolleson presented by Zoya Tommy Gallery; and recent University of Houston MFA grad Jonathan Read.

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in 2017 forced cancellations to the fair that year in Houston and Miami, respectively, but the fair returned in 2018. Over the past few years we have reviewed the fair here, and live blogged it here and here (among other occasions), and have visited for opening night interviews:

We look forward to the list of 2019 participants.

Via the fair:

“Texas Contemporary, Houston’s leading contemporary and modern art fair, brings top galleries to the area’s discerning collector base. Now going into its eighth edition, Texas Contemporary 2019 will feature 75 exhibitors and an innovative program of special projects and public installations.

“2019 will see the continuation and expansion of Texas Contemporary’s notable partnerships with the region’s finest institutions and museums. With the support of the Houston community and the city’s galleries and institutions, Texas Contemporary will return to the newly refurbished George R. Brown Convention Center for a compelling and constructive eighth edition.”

To learn more and to apply, visit txcontemporary.com.