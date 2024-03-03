Luminaria Opens 2024 Call for Artists

Luminaria, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, has opened a call for artists for its 2024 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

The annual nighttime festival, traditionally held in November, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 19. While typically the event is held at Hemisfair and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio, the 2024 location has not yet been confirmed.

Luminaria invites established and emerging artists working in various disciplines to apply. As in previous years, the festival will include film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, fine art, sculpture, installations, digital art, performance art, and more. The call is open to artists living anywhere, however, the organization seeks to spotlight San Antonio, South Texas, and Texas artists. All work submitted must be created within the last three years.

In a press release, Yadhira Lozano, Executive Director of Luminaria, said, “Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole. Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”

Selected artists will receive an honorarium to compensate for the presentation of their work. Individual artists will receive $750, and on average, groups will receive $1,500. While there is no application fee, applicants may donate $10 to help the organization cover costs associated with the application platform.

Applications will be reviewed by the Curatorial Committee, a diverse group of local art professionals vetted by Ms. Lozano. According to the open call, the selection criteria for the festival includes “professionalism, creativity, originality, and innovation.”

The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 17. Read the full guidelines and apply for the 2024 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival here.