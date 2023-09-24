Luminaria Announces 2023 Featured Artists

Luminaria, the San Antonio-based nonprofit dedicated to producing an annual event and promoting the arts, has announced more than 40 artists who will be featured in its 15th contemporary arts festival.

This year the event will be held at the city’s newly renovated Hemisfair grounds and at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The festival will include two live-music stages, five large-scale digital art projection areas, an art exhibition in the gallery at the Mexican Cultural Institute, large art installations and sculptures, a spoken word stage at Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico – San Antonio, and more.

In a press release, Yadhira Lozano, Executive Director of Luminaria, said, “San Antonio is a city that embodies our shared cultures that are full of vibrant and diverse art. Luminaria provides artists the opportunity to flourish in their craft by providing innovative ways to showcase their work, advance their professional development, and build an expansive network through the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.”

Each year, Luminaria hosts an open call for artists who wish to participate in the event. This year’s featured artists were selected by festival curators Isaac Cardenas, playwright and spiritual leader of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation; Ashley Mireles, the San Antonio River Foundation’s Public Art Curator; Obafemi O. Ogunleye, founder of Òlàjú Art Group; Shayla Shimmy, a burlesque and ballroom performance artist; and Patricia Vonne, an international touring musician and seasoned actress. See the full list of selected artists below.

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. Learn more about the event at the Luminaria website.

2023 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival Featured Artists

Digital Art

Emilie Duval

Seme Jatib

Yuliya Lanina

Femi Ogunleye

Peter Ray

Park SangHwa

Abel Zuniga

Film

Robb S. Garcia

Fine Art

Veronica Castillo

Luis Coss

Mauro De La Tierra

Ana Hernandez

Raisa Melendez

Mauro Murillo

UNAM San Antonio

Installation

dadaLab

Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio

Essentials Creative

The AM Project

Music

audrey

Buttercup

DELENDA

DJ DoubleOhTevin

Favour Alabi

Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez

Mariachi Las Coronelas

Moon Tokki

Patricia Vonne & The Infidels

Performance Art

Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio

Caliente Hot Glass

Forza Dance

Little Amal

The Magik Theatre

Shayla Shimmy

Urban 15

Sculpture

Wanderlust Ironworks

Spoken Word

Anthony “Mr. G” Gordon and His Amazing Friends

Faith Janee

Voices de la Luna