Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival Call for Artists Closes Soon

The call for artists for the Luminara Contemporary Art Festival, a nighttime outdoor event in San Antonio, closes Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 6 pm to midnight in downtown San Antonio’s Hemisfair Park and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The call is open to emerging and established artists working in any discipline including film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art, and multimedia. Individuals and groups are encouraged to apply.

Last year’s festival included over 200 local and regional artists, 9 collectives of BIPOC artists, 3 collectives led by women artists, 26 individual BIPOC artists, and 16 individual women artists, per the festival.

According to the application page, Luminaria provides artists with:

– Exposure to an audience of tens of thousands

– Publicity including media interviews, videos, social media shares and account takeovers

– Professional production support, which includes staging, electrical, lighting, projectors, and security

While regional, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply, out-of-town artists are responsible for providing their own travel documents, transportation, and accommodations.

To learn more and to apply, visit Luminara’s website.