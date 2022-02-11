Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival Call for Artists Closes Soon

by Jessica Fuentes February 11, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

The call for artists for the Luminara Contemporary Art Festival, a nighttime outdoor event in San Antonio, closes Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 6 pm to midnight in downtown San Antonio’s Hemisfair Park and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The call is open to emerging and established artists working in any discipline including film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art, and multimedia. Individuals and groups are encouraged to apply. 

Last year’s festival included over 200 local and regional artists, 9 collectives of BIPOC artists, 3 collectives led by women artists, 26 individual BIPOC artists, and 16 individual women artists, per the festival. 

According to the application page, Luminaria provides artists with:

– Exposure to an audience of tens of thousands
– Publicity including media interviews, videos, social media shares and account takeovers
– Professional production support, which includes staging, electrical, lighting, projectors, and security

While regional, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply, out-of-town artists are responsible for providing their own travel documents, transportation, and accommodations. 

To learn more and to apply, visit Luminara’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

San Antonio Art & Culture Joins Luminaria For...

March 26, 2020

Escena San Antonio: Leigh Anne Lester rocks on,...

June 17, 2011

What’s Not Cancelled This Fall?

September 1, 2021

Applications Open: Luminaria’s Working Artist Fund

September 8, 2021

Ready! Set! Luminaria! Proposals Due December 9 for...

November 7, 2011

SA’s Luminaria is Mixing It Up This Year...

November 4, 2014

Fall Arts: further thoughts

September 6, 2011

Stolen Artwork is Found: Of the Serpent’s Piece...

November 9, 2021

Top Five: November 10, 2016

November 10, 2016

Luminaria Kicks Off $10,000 Grant Open Call For...

January 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: