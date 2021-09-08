Applications Open: Luminaria’s Working Artist Fund

Luminaria, the arts non-profit in San Antonio, has opened fall applications for its biannual Working Artist Fund (WAF), a micro-grant for artists living and working in Bexar County. The grant “is a professional development micro-grant … up to $550 may be requested once per year for activities that support artistic growth.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the arts, resulting in an estimated $15.7 billion loss to date. Texas was hit especially hard, ranking behind only California and New York in jobs and income lost.

States Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano, “Through the Working Artist Fund, we hope to address some of the immediate needs of our artistic community giving them the tools to show how art in its many forms can heal and inspire.”

Via Luminaria:

“The Working Artist Fund addresses the impact of COVID-19, the recent winter storm, and other on-going economic hardships on individual artists living and working in Bexar County. The fund will offer support toward a sustainable livelihood for area artists through generous year-round donations from individuals, foundations, government entities, corporations and partners that wish to support a vibrant arts community.”

Timeline:

August 27, 2021: Online-only award applications open at anyartist.org.

September 24, 2021: Applications close at 11:59 PM.

September 24–October 8, 2021: Judging of applications by vetted arts professionals.

October 15, 2021: Applicants notified of judging results. Artists may email [email protected] for reviewer feedback regarding your proposal once you receive an email about the status of your application.

February 28, 2022: Grantee's development projects/purchases must be completed.

March 15, 2022: Grantees submit a final report describing the professional development experience/expense and how it has or will impact your career along with copies of receipts for your expenses.

Award applications and eligibility requirements can be accessed at www.anyartist.org or here.