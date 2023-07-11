The MAC Announces Call for 25th Annual Members Show

The MAC, a nonprofit arts organization in Dallas, has announced a call for art for its 25th annual membership exhibition. While membership is required to participate in the show, potential members can register at the organization’s website prior to submitting their artwork.

The MAC, formerly the McKinney Avenue Contemporary, was established in 1994 in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood. During that time, the MAC shared a building with Kitchen Dog Theater and served as an important artistic space in the Dallas/Fort Worth art scene. In 2015, The MAC closed its original location and utilized a warehouse space as an interim venue until 2019 when it opened next door to Ro2 Art, a commercial gallery whose main location was then just south of downtown.

Though last year The MAC presented five exhibitions, so far this year the organization has only hosted one show, The Wheeler Brothers: Actual Scenes/Genuine Characters. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a disruptive force in its financial resources, earlier this year on its Facebook page The Mac put out an urgent call for “funding in order to maintain operations.” According to that post, the organization is currently running mostly off of membership dues. Because of this, the 25th members exhibition is both an important way to thank members for their continued support and to invite new artists to join.

To be exhibited in the upcoming show, both 2D and 3D artwork must be no greater than 18-inches in any dimension, and video pieces must be single-channel and under 5 minutes. Additionally, artwork must be display-ready and labeled. All entries must be delivered to The Mac by Saturday, July 17 at 5 p.m. To set up an appointment to deliver artwork, contact [email protected].

The 25th annual members show, Presence, will be on view at The Mac from Saturday, July 22 to Saturday, September 16, 2023. The opening reception will be on Saturday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.